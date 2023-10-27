Helsinki | New construction is planned for the midwifery school area

The old midwifery hospital will be renovated for a new use. The city is to continue planning the area with the winner of the quality and concept competition.

27.10. 20:38

Helsinki Additional construction is planned for the area of ​​the midwifery college. The hospital building is also planned to be repaired for a new use.

The city of Helsinki was looking for a partner for the development of the Kätilöopisto hospital area with a two-phase quality and concept competition in 2022–2023.

It is proposed to the City Environment Committee that the site of the Midwifery Center be reserved for Deas Asset Management Finland Oy, which won the competition. The purpose is to continue the planning of the area as a partnership zoning in cooperation with the city.

The City Environment Committee will discuss the matter at its meeting next Tuesday, October 31.

The competition the goal was to find a high-level and feasible overall solution for the competition area in terms of urban space, in which the hospital building is repaired for a new use. Part of the building complex could also be submitted for replacement with new buildings. It was possible to show housing or different forms of housing, business premises, accommodation or other activities in the competition area.

The competition was aimed at operators in the construction and real estate industry and their associations. Four competition proposals were selected for the first stage of the competition, of which three detailed proposals advanced to the second stage. In both phases, the competition proposals could be seen and commented on by the public in the Kerro kantasi service.

The competition the jury chose Kumpulan Haikaranpesä as the winner, whose working group included Deas Asset Management Finland Oy, Anttinen Oiva Arkkitehdit Oy, Masu Planning Oy, A-insinöurit Rakennuttaning Oy, A-insinöurit Suunnittelu Oy and Sweco Finland Oy.

The competition’s jury considered that in the winning Kumpulan Haikaranpesä competition proposal, the new construction fits naturally into the landscape and its surroundings and forms an urban structurally functional and high-quality urban space that is also pleasant on a pedestrian scale.

To the area the development will continue in close cooperation with the city of Helsinki and the entity that won the competition. The approval of the site plan for the area and the sale of the plot and building will be decided separately later.