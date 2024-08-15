Helsinki mayoral race | Daniel Sazonov to HS: I am available for mayor

Helsinki mayoral race|Sazonov would raise the level of ambition in everything the city does.

Helsinki deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov (kok), 31, announces in an interview with HS that he is available as the coalition’s mayoral candidate.

Sazonov’s announcement follows that of the current mayor Juhana Vartiainen (cook) from Wednesdays blog postin which he announced that he will not apply for a further term in next spring’s municipal elections.

Sazonov’s announcement was already expected, because he is popular with his own group. HS told about the support of the council group last May.

In an interview with HS on Wednesday chairman of the council group Maarit Vierunen (kok) said that the favorite of the majority of the council group and rank-and-file members for the next mayor is precisely Sazonov.

Sazonov is a second term councilor, and has a master’s degree in law. He was born and raised in Malminkartano.

What do you have to contribute to the position of mayor?

“I have thought about it seriously during the spring and summer. I have received messages of encouragement from the council group, but also from townspeople who voted for the coalition. It is clear to me that I am ready to work with full force for Helsinki and the people of Helsinki.”

But urban politics is not just about fire speeches.

Sazonov outlines the challenges of the mayor of Helsinki through three points. On his list, Helsinki must raise the level of ambition in everything it does. In addition to that, it must always be remembered that the capital of Finland is home to people.

And thirdly, the management of the city must also run smoothly.

Sazonov has been able to analyze these three sets of issues even more precisely this election period from the vantage point of the deputy mayor for social, health and rescue operations.

He connects the level-raising ambition to the functionality of services, such as the availability of medical appointments and the fight against segregation, but also, for example, to organizing an international design competition in the Hanasaari power plant area. Ambition should be raised in all city activities.

Sazonov is ready to sit the twenty largest property owners in the city center at the negotiating table, so that the attractiveness of the city center can be restored.

One concrete goal would be to attract international and domestic property owners in the center to join the service tunnel under the center, which would free up space from the street level for heavy service traffic.

“This would be a significant change in the sense that the discussion would not get stuck only on the number of driving lanes on the streets.”

The city could force property owners to make investments and the city would do them itself.

Discourse about the attractiveness of the city center often leads to a path where tourism and the city’s attractiveness factors are settled in relation to outsiders. However, Helsinki is home to 675,000 people.

“It’s important that their services work and that everyday life runs smoothly.”

Good schools, kindergartens, moving around with different means of transport, and combating disadvantage such as homelessness are always on the agenda of politicians.

Perhaps less is talked about the importance of management in a big city.

“You need the ability to maintain cooperation with different actors and the readiness to look for solutions. Once the solutions have been found, the implementation decides. It’s not such a small problem that the mayor shouldn’t be interested in it.”

According to Daniel Sazonov, Helsinki is a great city, but there is room for improvement in all aspects.

Last in the municipal elections, Sazonov was ranked seventh on the list of 24 passers of the coalition, immediately the chairman of the coalition’s MPs and the coalition’s youth Matias Pajulan after.

Sazonov’s number of votes, 1,300, was not dizzying if compared to the queen of votes Elina Valtonen to the catch of more than 15,000 votes.

Juhana Vartiainen, who was nominated as the mayoral candidate, received more than 13,000 votes at that time, which was an increase of almost 11,000 votes from the previous municipal election in 2017.

It seems that the candidate for mayor of Helsinki’s ruling party will get a support boost for his role as the leading candidate in any case.

The Kokoumus municipal organization will nominate a mayoral candidate at the September 9 meeting. A member of parliament has registered as the Greens’ mayoral candidate Fatim Diarra and an MP has been nominated as the Sdp’s candidate Eveliina Heinäluoma.

In addition, the former mayor of Helsinki has been involved in the speculation Jan Vapaavuoren (kok) name. He did not deny or admit his possible intentions to run for mayor again for HS on Wednesday.