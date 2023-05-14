Helsinki Market Square | Car Horns sound to the rhythm of Cha Cha Cha after a loss

14.5. 17:40

Set persistent Käärijä fans were not discouraged even at the moment when the Eurovision presenters announced Sweden’s public votes.

They went to the market! And there it rings Cha Cha Cha as car beeps. The drivers drove around the outskirts of Helsinki’s Kauppatori and worked Wrapper according to the rhythm.

Market is already almost synonymous with partying in modern Finland. Gathering at the square often refers to a hockey party, but it is also a place for Wiesu fans.

Helsinki’s market square big official ice hockey celebrations have been organized a couple of times. Over the years, it has established itself as a venue for many informal parties.

And there at Kauppatori, around three in the morning, the Vius fans were ecstatic.

“The wrapper won!” stated Nita Leinonen.

“Won the public votes,” continued his friend Reetta Matikainen.

“So you won!” decided Leinonen.

Nita Leinonen (left), Sanna Iholin and Reetta Matikainen consider Käärijä the winner.

Leinonen and Matikainen had spent their friends Sanna Iholin evening in the restaurant’s grandstand. The result was disappointing, but it didn’t take away the smile. Leinonen, Iholin and Matikainen were smiling at Kauppatori, like everyone there.

Typically, the celebration is centered around the statue of Havis Amanda, more commonly known as Manta, in Kauppatori. However, there was no manta now, because the statue, which has been tested by many parties, has been taken away for maintenance. There was also no water in Manta’s fountain where the revelers could have splashed.

Celebrants are often creative, even now. The missing water had been replaced with shopping carts in which friends were slid. The origin of the carts was unknown.

When it’s all about the wits, drag artists were also there to celebrate. The views were a little different from those at the latke party, although there were similarities.

A large Finnish flag fluttered from the window of at least one car. Elsewhere, a wrapper was blaring from the car stereo.

And the cars worked: Work! Works! Work work work work!

Ha! Ha! Cha Cha Cha Cha!