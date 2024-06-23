Helsinki | Land burned next to the Malmi cemetery: “It’s really dry now”

Helsinki|The terrain is now really dry, the rescue service is reminded.

Ore there was a fire near the cemetery in Helsinki on Sunday. About 200 square meters of dry fabric terrain burned on a rocky site, the rescue service says.

There is no definite information on the cause of the fire, but the station master Kari Nurminen could not find a natural cause for the fire. For example, there were no traces of a campfire, but the flames could have flared up, for example, from a cigarette butt, Nurminen estimates.

“If you want to enlighten people, it’s really dry right now.”

“The fire can smolder for a while, and when the wind picks up, it sticks to the terrain and starts to spread very quickly.”

A wildfire warning is in effect in Uusimaa, during which no open fire is allowed.

From smoke detections the emergency center received several reports from people driving on Lahdenväylä in the afternoon before four o’clock. The fire department was alerted to Malmi kalmistotie on the north side of the cemetery.

According to the rescue service, the situation was over before six thirty, but the terrain was still being monitored just in case.