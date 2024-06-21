Friday, June 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsinki | Klassikkomersu caught fire on Erottajankatu

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Helsinki | Klassikkomersu caught fire on Erottajankatu
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

No personal injuries were caused by the accident.

Convertible caught fire in the center of Helsinki on Erottajankatu on Friday at noon. No personal injuries were caused by the accident.

Helsingin Sanomat reporter who was on the spot Essi Bombin said that the hood of the car was completely black. According to Bombini, the burnt car was located at approximately Erottajankatu 4.

The Helsinki rescue service said that the burned car was an old-style Mercedes-Benz passenger car that had been parked. There was no certainty as to the cause of the fire at around one o’clock in the afternoon.

According to the rescue service, the vehicle fire does not cause significant damage to traffic.

The cause of the fire was not certain as of around one in the afternoon. Picture: Essi Bombin / HS

#Helsinki #Klassikkomersu #caught #fire #Erottajankatu

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Karol G’s followers reveal what her mysterious perfume is and discover that it is for men

Karol G's followers reveal what her mysterious perfume is and discover that it is for men

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]