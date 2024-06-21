Helsinki | Klassikkomersu caught fire on Erottajankatu

Helsinki|No personal injuries were caused by the accident.

Convertible caught fire in the center of Helsinki on Erottajankatu on Friday at noon. No personal injuries were caused by the accident.

Helsingin Sanomat reporter who was on the spot Essi Bombin said that the hood of the car was completely black. According to Bombini, the burnt car was located at approximately Erottajankatu 4.

The Helsinki rescue service said that the burned car was an old-style Mercedes-Benz passenger car that had been parked. There was no certainty as to the cause of the fire at around one o’clock in the afternoon.

According to the rescue service, the vehicle fire does not cause significant damage to traffic.