Helsinki | Kindergarten disturbed the man – Police arrested the threatener

October 20, 2020
The man is suspected of an illegal threat.

Man verbally threatened kindergarten staff on Tuesday in Lauttasaari, Helsinki. Police arrested the man and the man is suspected of an illegal threat.

The incident happened Tuesday day. Police arrested the suspect as a threat at noon. The man had threatened staff outside the kindergarten.

In the 1950s the man born had left the scene, but police managed to find out his identity.

The man had told police the reason for the threat was that he was disturbed by the noise caused by the children in the kindergarten.

