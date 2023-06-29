Helsinki | Juha Tarvainen knows what kind of sound an animal with the instinct of death makes – He has a clear message for people

HS went on a trip to the animal rescue unit in Helsinki. At first, the day seemed quiet, but then we got down to business to help a stray dog ​​lost in the National Archives.

Midsummer the previous Thursday is a cloudy and rainy day in Helsinki. It may upset many, but at the Kallio Central Rescue Station it is good news after the dry spells. HS has come there for the afternoon to learn about the operations of the animal rescue unit of the rescue service.

The atmosphere is almost sleepy. Firefighters and paramedics eat lunch and lie on sofas in the break rooms of the central rescue station. Then sounds of some kind of celebration start to be heard from the hall, such as shouting and clapping.

“It was either success or failure. Don’t be surprised if they line up to carry someone. We have a tradition that if someone messes up properly, they fly into the training pool,” the chief fireman Juha Tarvainen says with a laugh.

Tarvainen is on duty at the animal rescue unit today. By the training pool, he refers to the five-meter deepest pool in the basement of the station, where the rescue divers train.

Animal rescue unit shifts are handled by one employee. In addition, rescue operations are handled by volunteer firemen in the evenings and on weekends. Tarvainen has been working with animal rescue since 2018.

“This is the kind of unit where experience in rescue and the field in general is important, because the work is really independent. Of course, we always have a support network and other units can help, whether you need a fire engine or a lift truck unit.”

A lifting platform may be needed, for example, in the most classic of cases, i.e. picking up a cat that has climbed a tree. Of course, going to these kinds of gigs is evaluated according to the current resource situation and location.

Pets per se are not the unit’s responsibility, but Tarvainen still says that he recently went to rescue a cat that had escaped from its harness when it couldn’t get down from the tree itself. In addition, he has transported, for example, pets exposed to smoke in a fire to the Viikki animal hospital.

In the previous shift, he also helped catch a runaway pet rat. The unit is still mostly employed by wild birds. Spring and early summer are the high season for animal rescue, because, for example, birds nest in Finland between April and July.

The temporarily used car does not have a modern status device, which means that Juha Tarvainen has to manually inform the center about going on a trip or when the gig ends.

My shift there have been no alarms yet. Tarvainen jokes that it is traditionally always a quiet day when a reporter arrives at the station. According to him, nowadays there are about six to eight animal rescue gigs in a 12-hour shift, but the number varies. In addition, there may also be an assignment to, for example, the major accident unit, which is the first on the priority list.

It used to be busier. The animal rescue unit used to have a separate phone number, but it was deactivated in the spring of 2022. It could receive up to 80 calls a day, many of which were useless.

“The gigs should have been added on top of that. It was an impossible equation,” says Tarvainen.

In May, Korkeasaari opened the new wildlife emergency numberthrough which the Korkeasaari wildlife hospital can provide counseling and, if necessary, direct a rescue unit to the location to assist.

The wildlife emergency number is available from May to the end of August daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. In animal rescue tasks that cause general or immediate danger or require special equipment, the emergency number should be called.

The animal rescue unit’s close cooperation with the wildlife hospital can also be seen in the fact that the rescue service has access to the island outside of duty hours. Animals can be safely left in facilities where caretakers will find them in the morning.

Birds employ the animal rescue unit the most out of all animals. “When they are still able to swim and partially able to fly, they may have to be caught and observed for several shifts,” says Juha Tarvainen.

We decide go for a walk in the animal rescue unit’s “new” SUV, which Tarvainen gets to drive for the first time.

The unit is currently moving with slightly more retro equipment, as the actual animal rescue vehicle was damaged to the point of being undriveable a couple of days earlier and had to be sent to a repair shop. The temporary car will be in use for at least a few weeks.

The gig still hasn’t come. How often are there quiet days like this?

Tarvainen is just about to answer the question, but he grabs his walkie-talkie, which at that second receives an alert about the task.

We set off towards the “little bird in the archive”, which is located at Rauhankatu 17. There are a few people on site at the National Archives marveling at the warbler whirring inside.

In addition to snakes, the unit's standard equipment includes, for example, cages and cardboard boxes of different sizes as well as snake tongs, treats to attract animals and various protective equipment.

With little birds it’s a habit to be in the wrong place in the summer, especially when brick-and-mortar stores keep their doors open in the heat. Tarvaine has a precise protocol according to which he acts in cases.

“The store is darkened and the bird is tired. At some point it descends and a light towel is thrown over it. Then the bird can be taken outside and released.”

The lobby of the National Archives is challenging from the point of view of the rescue operation. The light-flooding skylights must not be darkened, and the spacious hall on three levels enables easy escape routes for the bird.

However, it is necessary to get it out, because the agency is closed for four days due to Midsummer. Talitiainen is sitting on the lamp located in the recess of the skylight. The task seems rather hopeless, especially since there are only two ghosts as tools.

Feathers rustle from the round skylight as the talisman tries to claw his way out.

Necessary walks tenaciously after the bird as it flies between the floors of the hall and pokes it with his scarab. He also orders the employees and archive customers wondering about the event to join the operation.

Employee of the National Archives Heikki Halonen gets a wound from Tarvainen. Tarvainen also places other people standing in different parts of the lobby and tells them to watch the talitiat when it flies by.

Feathers rustle from one of the skylights as a bird rustles there. There must have been uninvited guests in the lobby before.

“Come here like this, and you’ll get out,” Tarvainen entices.

The minutes pass and even though the going is still comical in places, the bird is starting to get tired. Finally, it makes a critical mistake and tries to fly through a window on the second floor of the lobby. The Haavimen approach the bird from both sides and finally Tarvainen catches it.

The task takes a professional about 15 minutes.

The guard of the National Archives (left) watches how Heikki Halonen and Juha Tarvainen get the talitiaise.

A few after a while the talitiais dog is released from the wound on the stairs in front of the archive. It speeds behind the adjacent building. Tarvainen is sweaty after the operation, but in a happy mood.

“I wasn’t 100% sure if I could catch it when the space was so big, but I did. The little birds get tired faster than I do,” he says with satisfaction.

The other participants of the rescue operation are also a little exhausted, because the bird had time to be in the lobby for a couple of hours before the animal rescue arrived.

“The Finnish hero is modest,” he says Tuomas Kraft a twinkle in the corner of his eye from the actions of Halonen, who used wounds.

We return to the car. Although this operation was successful, many other cases are not as fortunate.

The bird should not be left indoors at night, as it will probably try to fly out of the window and injure itself when it hits the glass.

If the animal is badly injured, its suffering must not be prolonged. Larger wild animals, such as raccoons and deer, are killed by the police. Tarvainen takes the smaller ones to Korkeasaari to be finished, or takes care of the matter himself.

“That’s the sad part of this job, but an animal doesn’t know how to ask for mercy. If a fox comes to the open house, it won’t kill with one shot. A person can take care of the matter so that the spirit leaves quickly.”

In the unit’s car, there are a couple of heavy licks, which can be used to handle the termination quickly. In principle, based on his instructions, Tarvainen could kill animals under three kilos, but for example he prefers to take rusakos to Korkeasaari.

“They make such a disgusting noise when they sense that the departure is near. I pack them into the car and take them to Korkeasaari. They get a slightly softer start.”

According to Tarvainen, about 50 percent of his customers return to nature. The wildlife hospital, on the other hand, estimates that about 40 percent of its patients are released back into the wild.

Is the work rewarding, even if many of the customers are not doing well?

“Yes, when the gig is successful. If there has been a more special animal and you know that it survived, it makes you feel really good.”

At work Tarvainen sees exactly how people relate to animals. You should be worried about an animal in distress, but according to him, city dwellers may also often have difficulty recognizing a real emergency.

Baby birds roosting on the ground and chicks lounging on the beach are often just fine in the end, says Tarvainen.

“We would be more interested in people who are stuck there.”

The chief firefighter is concerned about his profession with the construction that is congesting Helsinki. He fears that overcrowding will lead to animals running out of living space.

“They also get used to more people and start moving around in denser urban areas. That’s when accidents start to happen.”