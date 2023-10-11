Helsinki | Juha Ahose is the new head of culture and leisure

Juha Ahonen has worked for the last few years as the cultural director of the city of Tampere.

Helsinki the city council has chosen today, Wednesday, as the new director of the culture and leisure sector Juha Ahonen.

Ahonen’s position lasts seven years, and it starts in December.

Ahonen has worked for the last few years as the cultural director of the city of Tampere. Previously, he has been, among other things, the events manager of Musiikkitalo.

Ahonen has completed a diploma singer’s higher university degree and a specialized professional degree in management.

Of culture and the responsibility of the leisure sector includes, among other things, libraries, museums, sports provision and youth services.

A total of 32 people applied for the position of branch manager.

From the beginning of 2021, he worked in the position as a substitute Laura Aalto branch manager Tommi Laition while on leave.

Correction October 11, 2023 at 7:05 p.m.: In the story, it was originally incorrectly written that the selection of the branch manager was made by the city government. In reality, the decision was made by the city council.