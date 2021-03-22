Helsinki | Johan Knut Harju, who wrote about the homeless and alcoholics, is looking for a title street or place in Helsinki

Johan Knut Harju, who died at the alcoholic treatment center, also wrote about his own experiences.

In Helsinki searching for a title position Johan Knut to Harju (1910–1976), who did his life’s work as a writer and collector of traditions. Harju documents the memory, homeless tradition and urban history of homeless alcoholics. He also did this through his own experiences.

Harju died at the age of 66 at the Tervalampi alcoholic sanatorium. He received a resting place from an unmarked terraced tomb at Honkanummi Cemetery.

Urban Environment Board According to the rapporteur, the Harju designation may be considered in the Sörnäinen, Alppiharju, Hermann or Vallila districts if new designations are created in the area.

The title place may also be located elsewhere in the eastern core city, as these areas were for years the most familiar circle of life for Johan Knut Harju.

Title place The search for Harju is based on an authorized person Sami Muttilainen (left) and 27 other delegates last November.

It emphasizes Johan Knut Harju’s role as a collector of Helsinki’s folklore. “During 1963–1977, the archives of the Finnish Literary Society accumulated a collection of more than 20,000 pages of texts by this prolific and independent author. Harju recorded underprivileged outcasts and their own life experiences, as well as through other people living in the street “, says the council’s initiative.

The authors of the initiative think that the nomenclature should be reminiscent of the history of the area: