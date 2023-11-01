Helsinki | Jätkäsaari’s new bridge was opened

The new bridge looks similar to the Rokkiporkkana bridge crossing Välimerenkatu.

Helsinki A new bridge was opened in Jätkäsaari on Tuesday. The light traffic bridge crosses Länsisatamankatu and connects the old and new parts of Hyväntoivonpuisto.

Finishing work on the construction contract will continue in November-December. Trees will be planted on Länsisatamankatu next spring. The trees are forest maples and American walnuts, the city of Helsinki announced on Tuesday.

The new orange bridge is similar to the bridge over Välimerenkatu that was commissioned in 2018, but a little shorter and narrower. The length of the new bridge is 37 meters, while the Rokkiporkkana bridge crossing Välimerenkatu is 44 meters.

Both bridges are made of steel and were manufactured at the same workshop in Lithuania. The new bridge was transported to its place already in March, after which, among other things, a concrete cover and an asphalt coating were poured on the bridge.

The main designer of the bridges was VSU landscape architects, and Ponvia, a member of A-Insinoeri, was responsible for the bridge’s structural design.

From his appearance the new bridge continues the story of the wonderful creature living under the park, the orc. Both footbridges are like the same orc’s orange backbone, which is exposed below the surface of the earth, according to the press release published by A-Insinööri a year ago.

In addition, the color scheme and aesthetics of sea containers and harbor cranes were used for the orange bridges.

Yet Ramboll is responsible for the design of the unfinished southern part of Hyväntoivonpuisto. The construction of the southern part is spread over several years. The first section is planned to open by the end of 2023. The schedule for the construction of the park is affected by the construction of adjacent blocks.

When completed, Hyväntoivonpuisto, measuring approximately 7.4 hectares, will be one of the largest parks in the inner city. The southern part will be the same size as the already built northern part.

In terms of vegetation, the southern part will be more diverse than the old part, and tens of thousands of plants, such as blooming azaleas, will be planted in the park.