Helsinki|The renovation of Vaasanpuistiko is nearing completion. After the renovation, Piritori is almost deserted, but its corners are still heavily intoxicated.

As a piritori The renovation of the so-called Vaasanpuistiko is nearing completion in Helsinki next to the Sörnäinen metro station.

The renovation took almost three years. It’s no wonder that the construction site has already impressed the residents of the nearby area. The current situation in the area is surprising Favorite Haapala.

It is as if the flower plantings and the new natural stone tiling appeared in the square by themselves. Haapala is happy to talk about both them and the general cleanliness of the area.

Colorful sculptures have also been brought to the area. It is an artwork made of five separate sculptures and belongs to the collections of the Helsinki Art Museum (HAM).

“I am looking forward to what will be done with this now. It’s really nice that there will be more liveliness in the environment”, says Haapala.

Lempi Haapala walks across Piritori quite often, especially to shop at the S-market located on its edge.

Of a certain type however, they wanted to get rid of life at Piritor.

In the bulletin of the city of Helsinki, Piritori is also referred to as “currently a peaceful, pleasant square”. We wanted to change this image with the aforementioned flower plantings, spatial artworks and chairs.

However, they can only seat one person, and they don’t seem to attract a single passerby to stop and sit and enjoy the day.

A few construction site fences stand as a reminder of the long-lasting renovation.

A demolished construction site among others, the Rolling Records record store has emerged from the shadows.

Its entrepreneur Tuomo Konu would like Piritori to be used, for example, as a terrace area. In his opinion, one could set up such a restaurant, for example Iltakoulu, located at the corner of Piritori.

“Or if there were, for example, wooden kiosk-type booths that could be rented, for example, for pop-up activities,” Konu ponders.

Piritori would like to be revitalized. Konu says that he knows that with real expertise, since he has had a direct view of the life of the square since 2015.

“There has been a lot of trouble in the area for the past six years,” says Konu.

In addition to the renovation of Vaasanpuistiko, the adjacent Hämeentie and Helsinginkatu have also been under renovation for a time that has seemed “incredibly long” to the entrepreneur.

Tuomo Konu would like more activity for Piritori than at present.

Record store business runs with the help of regular customers who come there on purpose.

“But we know that there are people who don’t like to come here because they are afraid of violence,” says Konu.

However, Konu himself has not seen anyone attack an outsider on Piritori. He believes that people who are in an intoxicated state on Piritori are a danger mainly to themselves or to each other.

“If they fight, they fight each other,” says Konu.

Ahmed Daoud, who moved to Finland from Egypt, feels that Finland is always safe.

Ahmed Daoud walks along the edge of Piritori to Vaasankatu to meet his friend.

“I like that everywhere is clean now. Before, this was like a mess that you couldn’t control,” says Daoud.

Now the area has changed, and Daoud has not encountered any kind of disturbances. The new stone pavement also makes it easy to move around.

He praises the reforms profusely and then continues his journey along Vaasankatu.

The square itself is almost deserted except for the occasional person going to the subway, the gym or the store.

On the edge of the flower bed, one person is slumped, whom the police sometimes come to talk to. The police car changes places and something is being sold on the corner of S-market, probably illegal drugs. They are even waved quite openly in transparent plastic bags.

“The party is going to stay, and it’s not going anywhere,” says someone who has just arrived at the square from the metro station Pekka Karhu.

Pekka Karhu thinks Piritori is Kallio’s heart.

The bear says that he is at Piritori looking at his old home corners. In his opinion, it is “the one kidney of Helsinki that is always broken”.

Outwardly, the place is a bit off for him.

“But there is still something attractive here. This is the heart of Kallio”, Karhu characterizes.