Helsinki | Interest expenses and the crisis in Ukraine are having a greater impact than expected: a large budget overrun is expected on the SOTO list

Reimbursement of interest expenses and assistance to refugees from Ukraine will have a greater impact on the budget of the City of Helsinki than anticipated.

Helsinki the city anticipates spending in total over budget of € 102.4 million.

Revenues from social and health services are estimated to exceed the budget by EUR 8.3 million. The revenues take into account the state subsidies of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s (STM) project for the reform of the Social and Health Services of the Future project and other STM projects, which total EUR 8.7 million.

Municipality decided at the beginning of January to transfer EUR 45.0 million to social and health services to the budget line to repair the debt for the care and service of the corona epidemic, as proposed by the social and health board last december.

In revenue The first forecast also does not take into account the compensation promised to the municipalities by the Government in the framework of the public finance framework dispute over the costs of arriving from Ukraine, as the guidelines for the grant criteria will be specified later.

According to the Ministry of the Interior’s estimates, about 80,000 refugees may arrive in Finland from Ukraine, so it is possible that the Government will have to consider reimbursing costs from Ukraine as costs outside the budget framework.

Estimate The cost of arriving from Ukraine is currently about 0.5 million euros. As the overall estimate of the number of arrivals from Ukraine is uncertain and a significant proportion of those arriving from Ukraine live in private accommodation for the time being, the cost estimate contains considerable uncertainty.

Persons arriving from Ukraine are subject to state reception, and the costs are borne by the Finnish Immigration Service.

If there is a need for an investment in accordance with the Child Protection Act for those arriving from Ukraine, Helsinki is obliged to look for a substitute care place in the best interests of the child, in which case the investment would have a significant cost impact.

Helsinki the next social and health committee will meet on tuesday, 26 april.