Helsinki | In Puotharju, there was a fire in an apartment building, one person was slightly injured

Helsinki the city’s rescue service said on Twitter around 11 o’clock on Saturday that there is a fire in an apartment in Vartiokylä in Puotinharju.

One person was rescued from the apartment. Another person in the apartment saved himself, says the rescue service.

Firefighter on duty Vesa Paatelma says that the person who rescued himself from the apartment was not injured in the fire. The person rescued from the apartment was slightly injured.

The fire was limited to the kitchen of a small apartment building, around the stove. A little smoke from the fire spread to the stairwell, but not to other apartments. There was no need to evacuate the other residents of the apartment building, Paatelma says.

“The fire was traditional in the sense that it started from a stove left on. There was something on the stove that caught fire, and the fire also spread to the objects around the stove.”

The fire has been extinguished, and the rescue service is ventilating the stairwell from the smoke.

The alarm about a building fire came in around 10:45 a.m. on Korsholmantie. The road is located near Itäkeskus in Eastern Helsinki.