Helsinki | “I called the lift maintenance phone more often than my mother” – Laura Kuivalahti constantly runs into problems with the prams

When the elevators in the train station are broken, a person in a wheelchair or with a stroller has to ask other passengers for help or even move to the next station to get off the platform.

Helsinki Laura Kuivalahti arrived a few weeks ago with a pram at the Tikkurila station platform. Both elevators on the platform were out of order.

There were stickers in the elevators saying that they could not be used. Other information such as the repair time or alternative route was not told.

Kuvalahti managed to push the stroller down the slope of the stairs.

“The steep slope was not comfortable to go. If I had had a double stroller or someone in a wheelchair, I wouldn't have been able to get off the platform.”

Kuivalahti decided to tell about the incident in the story section of his Instagram page, because the incident was not the first of its kind.

Laura Kuivalahti has repeatedly run into problems while moving with the cart. See also Israel finds Hamas tunnel beneath UN headquarters in Gaza

Also At Kuivalahti's home station in Helsingin Puistola, problems with elevators are common.

Kuivalahti says that one of the two elevators has repeatedly broken down. A few times both elevators have been closed.

Once, while traveling with a double stroller, Kuivalahti had to carry the stroller down the stairs together with his accompanying relatives.

Kuivalahti has used to communicate the status of the elevators at Puistola station together with a friend who lives nearby, so that they know how to be prepared when traveling with a stroller.

He also says that he often called the elevator's service phone. On the phone, it has been promised to take the matter forward.

“Sometimes I called the elevator maintenance phone more often than my own mother. If the frequency of defects were, for example, recorded in the registers and would promote the issue.”

From the elevators the maintenance manager of the responsible Railway Agency Eero Liehu says that there have generally been challenges with the elevators.

Problems with the elevators are caused by varying weather conditions, sandblasting that ends up in the elevators, and vandalism.

“If special components of the elevator break, then the maintenance time is unfortunately long.”

Liehu says that the elevators at Puistola station are being renewed this year, as well as the other oldest elevators in the stations.

For example, if a passenger in a wheelchair gets stuck on the platform due to broken elevators, is it possible for him to get off the platform?

“It's not from there,” says Liehu.

He says that there are “very occasional” situations like this.

“In my opinion, quite often there is help from fellow passengers.”

If you don't get help, the only way is to go to the next station, says Liehu.

Laura Kuivalahti would like a faster response to broken elevators.

“Those people whose movement is difficult are relying on their own luck.”

During the winter, Kuivalahti has noticed that moving around with baby strollers is also made difficult by street maintenance carried out ahead of cars.

The highways are often plowed, but the footpaths may not be sanded or have been left with snow embankments that are difficult to cross.

“Certainly those with more difficulty moving have to think about when they dare to go out at all”

Kuivalahti would like general consideration from people who work on access roads.

“Those who are plowing or erecting scaffolding might think that even if I can walk through this myself, is it also accessible with a wheelchair or stroller.”

“It's about equality and freedom of movement. The fact that the elevator doesn't work may seem small, but it can be a big deal for someone.”