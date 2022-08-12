Helsinki | HS told about the five-euro lunch buffet and the small restaurant’s number of customers doubled – “It’s been crazy”

The doubling of the number of customers surprised the junk food cafe Myllyn murkina, run by the charity association in Myllypuro.

A quick one a trip to the grocery store shows that the price of food is rising rapidly right now. That’s why Myllyn murkina in Myllypuro sounds like an attractive place for lunch. A lunch at a junk food cafe costs only five euros.

HS told about Mylly murkina’s affordable home-cooked lunch on Wednesday. Hävikkiruokala and -café is a charity association run by Hang on ry, and its reputation has spread largely through trash radio until now.

Read more: HS found out where to find the cheapest lunch gems in Helsinki, and one five-euro buffet rose above the rest: “Words are not enough to describe how wonderful this place is”

Bridge a lot of things have changed this week. Since the article was published, the number of lunch customers has almost doubled.

“This is great for us, because we haven’t marketed ourselves much”, Eve Levander said after the lunch break on Thursday. Levander was one of the founders of the association.

“On a weekday, maybe 33–37 lunches have usually been sold. On Thursday, 68 of them were sold. It’s been quite crazy these past few days.”

In addition to the fact that the number of lunchers has increased, the association has received cooperation proposals. Levander has arranged related meetings for next week.

The increased number of customers has surprised, but there are still enough hands in Mylly’s murkina, Levander said. The staff consists of probationers and volunteers. When one work trial ends, another begins.

“And not a single customer has had to turn back from the door because the customer seats were full. Customers come to us at lunch time rather staggered, so there has been room for everyone.”

Cafe-restaurant the main raw materials come from partners, i.e. from shops in the surrounding area. Many of them have reduced the amount of losses, for example, with red label discounts in the last opening hours of the evening.

“I have come to an agreement with a few partners that we will also pick up wasted food on Saturdays. I hope it will save our situation a little.”