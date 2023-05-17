Helsinki | How could the vitality of the core center be saved? Politicians answer

Recurring topics in the answers are the shopping centers that have risen next to the city center, remote work and the comfort of the city center.

Empty business premises, missing people and the financial plight of companies. The waning vitality of Helsinki’s core has been talked about since last fall.

HS reports on Wednesdaythat two Alepa in the core center have closed in May and one will close in June.

According to the vitality count carried out in October-November last year, almost 15.5 percent of the business premises in the core blocks of the center of Helsinki were vacant at the time of the survey.

Helsinki councilor Otto Meri (kok) notes that people do their shopping in shopping centers built near the city center.

“After [kauppakeskukset] Redi and Tripla have opened, the grocery store is no longer popular in the center. I don’t know if I’ve ever pulled very well,” Meri reflects.

According to him, the city center has never been an important area for grocery trade. The center has been a concentration of specialty stores and services.

Helsinki member of the city council and the city board Elisa Gebhardt (sd) says that the new shopping centers have caused people to have less and less “compelling needs” to come downtown.

“The core question is: What people there [keskustaan] that?”, he states.

According to him, the reason why many grocery stores in the center have closed their doors is because of the movement of people.

“This presumably shows where people move. There are shops where there are people.”

Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Anni Sinnemäki (green) reminds us that of the people who come to the city center by different modes of transport, it is the pedestrians and cyclists who often spend money.

“Pedestrians and cyclists are the ones from whom the greatest purchasing power is generated.”

Gebhardt says that the decline of the vitality of the city center has been accelerated by the corona, which made people accustomed to remote work.

According to Mere, the popularity of telecommuting is the “root cause” of the downtown’s waning vitality.

According to him, “the trend of blackouts is permanent”, so you have to figure out how to get people to come back.

Sinnemäki is counting on increasing the number of jobs and apartments in the inner city.

“The center is a desirable destination, the number of people coming to work will recover, but it will take time before the workplaces are reorganized to the conditions of hybrid work,” he says.

The center many new apartments are being built on the outskirts, which, according to Gebhard, is an important factor in maintaining the vitality of the city center.

“In general, it is important that apartments are purposefully built here. – – It’s one way grocery stores get new customers.”

“At this stage, the vitality of the center has not returned to the pre-pandemic level,” says Sinnemäki.

However, according to him, it is not possible to go back in time, because many things have permanently changed: the role of online shopping has grown and remote work has increased.

According to Mere, the city center needs to attract new residents and tourists – tourists bring purchasing power to the city center.

“Vitality – – is not born from the fact that the locals buy milk and cold meats, but from the fact that there are people there who seek unique experiences, services and come to enjoy themselves.”

However, according to him, there are not enough things in the center that attract people there.

“We need an architecture museum, the Esplanade needs to be made more pleasant by reducing car traffic.” According to Mere, the cars “should be brought underground”.

He also advertises cafes and kiosks as well as concerts and culture in the inner city.

The same says Gebhard.

He states that an “experiential and comfortable urban space” attracts people to the city center even when there are no actual things to take care of.

According to Gebhard, the big question is how to use the limited space in the center: What kind of conditions are created for, for example, walking and cycling?

According to Sinnemäki, the city’s actions in order to maintain the vitality of the city center are to get “attraction to the city center related to its own character”.

In Helsinki, such factors would be the historic milieu of the city center, the seaside, “unique shops and services”.

HELSINKI the city’s business director Marja-Leena Rinkineva keep Aleppo I miss the closing of stores in the center of Helsinki.

“Shopkeepers live in constant change and are looking for the optimal location and opening hours,” says Rinkineva.

“But it does sound very unfortunate. You can’t get over it or around it. The closure is unfortunate if it is connected to the fact that customer flows have decreased.”