Helsinki | Homeless young people immediately found their way to the new temporary accommodation on Sturenkatu: “It may be almost full next week”

“They have been happy and satisfied with the new facilities,” says Päivi Malmivaara from the Blue Ribbon Foundation.

Homeless the new temporary accommodation for young people started on Sturenkatu in Helsinki on April 1, and the young people have immediately found the place, says the project manager of the Blue Ribbon Foundation’s Nuoli project Päivi Malmivaara.

Behind the new accommodation are the Deaconess Institute and the Blue Ribbon Foundation.

The Deaconess Institute rents the hostel to homeless youth for the worst coronary situation, possibly until the end of June.

The role of the Blue Ribbon Foundation is to move its Arrow operations to temporary accommodation, which is open every day from 9pm to 3pm. The arrow is a meeting and support point for young people.

Arrow the old accommodation on Mäkelänkatu had room for five young people for the night, but the new accommodation on Sturenkatu has 20 places.

Now that the accommodation on Sturenkatu is three nights away, there have been young people for 6–8 nights, Malmivaara says. Among them were also young people who never stayed in an old accommodation on Mäkelänkatu.

“It may be almost full next week,” Malmivaara estimates. By Easter, some homeless young people have left Helsinki.

The Sturenkatu site accommodates double rooms, while the old Mäkelänkatu site had one common open space.

“The advantage of rooms is that they provide safer accommodation. There are walls around, there will be no outsiders. No one surprises and even steals something, ”says Malmivaara.

In the accommodation Young people are also offered food and assistance in handling matters related to Kela or health, for example.

Food is also available on site, with a shower and laundry.

Malmivaara describes the start of the Sturenkatu site by saying that it has been very calm.

“There have been no problems for the neighborhood. At least not to me or to employees of the arrow is not kantautunut complaints “, Malmivaara says.

The corona era has plagued homeless youth, and during the restrictions, their situation has deteriorated. Malmivaara says they are now dirtier, hungrier and worse off than before. The mental well-being of many has collapsed.

There are less than 400 homeless people under the age of 25 in the Helsinki metropolitan area.