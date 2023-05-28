Helsinki | Homeless people were housed illegally in Helsinki during the pandemic

According to Mikko Sarja, deputy legal ombudsman of the Parliament, during the corona pandemic, the city accommodated the homeless in the Lauttasaari housing unit so that they had no chance of not being exposed to the corona virus.

Parliamentary deputy of the deputy ombudsman Mikko Series considers the city of Helsinki to have accommodated the homeless illegally during the corona pandemic.

According to the series, the city housed the homeless during the corona pandemic so that they had no chance not to be exposed to the corona virus immediately after taking the test.

The series considers the city to have neglected its responsibilities.

Assistant Ombudsman took a stand on the matter after a homeless person complained about his accommodation solution in the Lauttasaari housing unit to the ombudsman.

The complainant said that he went to the housing unit to take a corona test after he reported his symptoms in the drug-free emergency accommodation unit. The condition for returning to the emergency accommodation unit was a negative test result.

According to the complaint, several people were accommodated in the Lauttasaari housing unit in the same cell, which had shared kitchen and toilet facilities. The complainant says that he was exposed to corona twice in the housing unit, as a result of which he had received two quarantine decisions.

Those with a positive test result were moved to isolation in the housing unit. According to the complainant, however, more persons to be tested constantly arrived at the individual’s cell apartments. If their test result was positive, everyone else’s quarantine started all over again, according to the complainant.

According to the complainant, it was practically impossible to leave the housing unit without contracting the corona virus.

Helsinki the city’s social and health department stated in its response that efforts were made to properly implement the corona quarantine for the homeless even in the more difficult epidemic situation.

The city also stated that the Lauttasaari housing unit was established specifically for homeless people infected with corona to protect them during isolation and quarantine.

According to the social and health sector, living in the unit was voluntary and it was possible to leave the unit.

The city regretted that the housing unit was full and the infection tracking was congested due to the complicated epidemic situation during December-January 2019–2020, when the complainant stayed in the unit.

The city also appealed to the fact that the complainant had been offered the opportunity to shorten the duration of his quarantine if the result of the laboratory test had been negative. However, the complainant had not agreed to the test, nor to the discussion about the probability of his second exposure with the doctor of the epidemiological department.

Assistant Ombudsman In its solution, the series took into account the fact that social and health care services were very overloaded during the corona pandemic.

According to the series, the issue was not that individual employees acted reprehensibly, but that they did not have sufficient instructions.

However, the series notes that the complainant’s two exposures and the sharing of kitchen and toilet facilities with sick persons show that the complainant’s accommodation was not arranged in the best possible way.

According to Sarja, the shortcomings of the city’s accommodation arrangements for the homeless were particularly reprehensible because they targeted people in a vulnerable position who had no real opportunity to arrange their accommodation differently.

Correction 27.5. at 21:40: Corrected the section “during Christmas-January 2020” to “during Christmas-January 2019-2020.