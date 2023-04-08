Helsinki | Homekoulu’s infamous story getting a decision after 20 years

The school in eastern Helsinki has suffered from indoor air problems throughout the 2000s. Now the city is finally ready to build a new school building.

Next on Tuesday, the Helsinki Board of Education will discuss a presentation that has been long awaited in Eastern Helsinki.

A new school building is proposed to be built for Vartiokylä elementary school and kindergarten.

At the moment, the school and daycare center are operating in emergency rooms due to the poor condition of the current school building and indoor air problems.

If the proposal is approved, the children will be able to enter the new building in early 2026. Then more than 20 years have passed since the school’s first identified indoor air problems.

In the year The danger of the concrete school building, completed in 1959, was first identified in 2005 in a condition survey and symptom survey.

Fungal spores were found in the building. The school then went into renovation for the first time and the students went to a barracks school.

Based on the symptom survey conducted three years later, the situation had improved.

In 2011, the school’s teachers started having symptoms again.

In the 2015 condition survey, a ray fungus was found inside the walls of the building. At the same time, the facade and roof of the covered school were renovated.

In 2017, the environmental board ordered to fix the ventilation. The following year, the students and teachers started having symptoms again, even though the city had previously announced that the repairs were successful.

The condition report published in January 2019 told about numerous problems in different parts of the building. The basic improvement of the school was added to the city’s construction program and the children started looking for shelters.

Basic improvement instead, the children of Vartiokylä are now getting a completely new school building.

If the construction project is approved at every step of the decision-making process and everything goes as planned, the new school will be put into operation after only a little over 20 years have passed since the first children started to have symptoms.

Currently, there are approximately 445 children in the school. The number of children is predicted to grow in the region. The new school building would have space for 700 school pupils and daycare facilities for around 210 children.

The new building will be implemented as a collaboration between the urban environment sector and the education and training sector.