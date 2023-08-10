Thursday, August 10, 2023
Helsinki holiday weeks | An interesting Sibelius discovery will cause an extra concert for the festive weeks

August 10, 2023
Helsinki holiday weeks | An interesting Sibelius discovery will cause an extra concert for the festive weeks

Culture|Helsinki’s festive weeks

According to conductor Tuomas Hannikainen, Sibelius’s rare handwritten manuscript of the Karelia overture and the Karelia series is richer than the published versions.

Helsinki Jujlaviikot organizes an extra concert due to the interesting Sibelius discovery on Saturday, August 26.

Then you will hear something that has not been recorded for the time being and was almost completely ignored in previous research by Jean Sibelius handwritten manuscript From the Karelia opening song and From the Karelia series.

