Helsinki | Helsinki repairing its metro station, which is in the worst condition, with seven million

Kontula metro station is in such bad shape that it has become a customer feedback and many things are described as “avoidable”.

I’m sorry they want to repair the platform level of the subway station for seven million euros.

The Helsinki City Council will discuss the issue at its meeting on Monday.

The platform area of ​​the station is described as being “in an unavoidable condition in terms of technology, structures and surfaces”, is described in the presentation given to the city council.

There has also been customer feedback about the poor condition. The pier canopy, the pier and the western entrance are in their original condition. The Kontula metro station was commissioned in 1986.

To the city council according to the proposal, the surface materials and the lower ceiling of the wharf area will be renewed, and the concrete structures and furniture will be repaired.

The graffiti artworks in the pier area will be moved to the north wall to reduce weather stress and will be illuminated with spotlights. The bottom surface of the Kontlanakare vehicle bridge is surface treated. Building and electrical engineering will be renewed.

In addition, “solutions are being implemented to reduce the bird problem in the wharf area”.

The western entrance will be completely renovated by demolishing the existing one and building a new one. The concrete surfaces of the facade of the eastern entrance will be repaired and surface treated, the foot grilles will be renewed and the lighting, lower ceiling and tiling of the entrance canopy will be renewed.

At the central entrance, the wooden parts of the handrails will be renewed, the lamps will be renovated and guidance for the visually impaired will be implemented.

In connection with the reconstruction of the western entrance, the elevators of this entrance will be renewed as part of the project.

The subway station’s escalators will be renewed as a separate project.

About renovation as much as possible is planned to be done in the summer of 2024 at the same time during the major subway repair project. At that time, the metro service is interrupted between Kontula and Mellunmäki, and buses run between.

The length and time of the traffic interruption will be specified during the fall.

Based on preliminary investigations, the implementation time for the basic improvement of the Kontula platform area is approximately two months, if the station’s metro service can be interrupted for one month.

Otherwise, at least four months must be set aside for the implementation, when traffic can continue all the time on the other side, i.e. the train will drive past the platform area and stop when returning to the other side of the platform.