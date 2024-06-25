Helsinki hall | The city is preparing for the expropriation of Helsinki Hall – Mayor Vartiainen: “I am disappointed”

Helsinki hall|There have been several buyer candidates for the Helsinki hall. However, it seems that no private shops will be created by the deadline.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The time window for private shops in the Helsinki hall, i.e. the former Hartwall arena, closes this week. The city of Helsinki is preparing for the expropriation process if there is no voluntary trade. The two-year dispute over the ownership of the hall has been difficult for the city.

Helsinki Hall i.e. the saga of the former Hartwall arena, which has already lasted more than two years, is coming to an end for one stage, when the time window for voluntary trades closes at the end of this week.

The city of Helsinki is preparing to start the expropriation process, because the mayor Juhana Vartiainen According to (kok), according to his information, it does not seem likely that the trades will be created by Sunday of this week.

“The opportunities for voluntary trade are dwindling,” commented Vartiainen.

HS information according to which expropriation is ahead “with 99 percent certainty”.

Due to sanctions against Russia, the Russian-owned hall has been empty since February 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

I’m on guard according to that, there have been and are ongoing discussions between potential buyers and the seller. During the year, there have been several buyer candidates, but Vartiainen does not know which of the private buyers are still involved at this stage.

HS previously reported that in the final stages, three investor groups with a Finnish background were buying the hall. The amounts offered have ranged from 35 million euros to more than 40 million euros.

The city of Helsinki took action in the spring to buy the hall. In the spring, the city became a competing buyer group also because it would retain the legal opportunity to start the expropriation process of the arena.

Vartiainen is upset if private shops are not created despite the hard work.

Juhana Vartiainen

“I’m disappointed because our own goal was to get the hall back into use. A private trade would have been the fastest way.”

According to Vartiainen, if a private sale does not happen, Helsinki plans to do everything it can to take over the hall through a voluntary sale. However, sellers have not shown their willingness to do so.

The mayor’s According to Legal experts have presented different views on whether expropriation is even possible. We are facing something completely new in this matter, because a similar situation has not been seen before.

“The biggest question is whether, within the framework of the current legislation, such a strong public interest can be justified that property protection can be exceeded.”

Vartiainen emphasizes that the legislation cannot be circumvented, even if it is Russia that is subject to sanctions.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) wrote In the X message service on Monday, about the preparation of possible special legislation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is figuring out how to obtain special legislation related to the redemption of the hall [pikaisesti] prepared. Redemption legislation per se is the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice.”

If the hall will have to be expropriated, would the hall end up with the city of Helsinki or the state? According to the guard, both of them are ready for redemption.

“The more important question is whether it will be successful within the framework of the legislation. How long will it take and is special legislation needed?”

Vartiainen does not want to speculate yet on what will happen if a possible expropriation is not successful.

The deadline of the end of June applies only to private trading.

“If the city starts the redemption process, the time limit does not bind us. It can be started even after that,” Vartiainen points out.

If expropriation has to be done, it could possibly take a year or two.

Aerial view of the empty arena in 2022.

The two of you the year’s struggle over the ownership of the hall has already been difficult for the city so far.

“This has taken up the official’s time and Helsinki has lacked a hall resource, where there have normally been cultural and sports events that increase well-being.”

According to Vartiainen, however, the city has not calculated the hourly or euro amounts consumed by the twisting.

It is possible to carry out a private sale by June 30 with an exception. By then, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should apply to the European Commission for permission to deviate from the economic sanctions. According to EU sanctions against Russia, the hall is a frozen asset that cannot be sold.

Russian oligarchs on the blacklist Gennady Timchenko and the Rotenberg family own a good 48 percent of the hall’s shares, but more than 90 percent of the voting power. They have held negotiations about selling the hall, but have not shown their readiness to sell the hall.