Monday, July 1, 2024
Helsinki hall | Office manager: The city of Helsinki is trying to buy the former Hartwall arena for itself

July 1, 2024
July 1, 2024
According to Kai Paananen, representative of the owners of the Helsinki Hall, a real estate transaction is practically impossible.

Helsinki the city is trying to buy the real estate itself instead of the shares of the Helsinki arena company, says the chancellor Jukka-Pekka Ujula for STT.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not receive the sales documents for the sale of the shares of the holding company by the deadline. Therefore, the ministry considers that the deadline for share transactions allowed by EU sanctions regulations expired.

representative of the owners of the Helsinki Hall Kai Paananen according to which real estate transactions are practically impossible. According to Paananen, Hall’s sellers believe that a voluntary share sale is possible even after the deadline.

The news is updated.

