Helsinki hall | Mayor Vartiainen: Foreclosure or sale is likely

The city has held negotiations with potential buyers.

Investors have shown interest in acquiring the Helsinki Hall, but the Russian-Finnish owners of the building have not been willing to sell.

Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (kok) says that he has been in contact with potential buyers through his staff. He does not reveal in more detail with whom the negotiations have taken place.

“I’m somewhat more hopeful about it than before, but I’m not quite there yet.”

The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which, if implemented, could facilitate the expropriation of Helsinki Hall from the oligarchs.

According to STT’s information, in the new sanction preparations, it has been negotiated that the sanctioned owners could sell the frozen assets.

In addition, the package has been designed to provide support for expropriations if assets such as the Helsinki arena cannot be made available for use by the public.

Voluntary the sale or expropriation will probably take place, Vartiainen estimates.

Regarding the timetable, he cannot say in more detail when this might be possible.

“Here at the end of the city, we have already started preparations to start the redemption a long time ago. It takes time. In the coming weeks and months, the focus will be on how the sanctions package will be implemented. I would hope that it could be accepted in the EU in December.”

Vartiainen sees that the package of sanctions can also contribute to the fact that the current owners of the hall are more willing to sell.

Hall has been empty in Helsinki’s Pasila since Russia started a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in 2022.

Among the owners of the hall on the EU sanctions list are the oligarch brothers Arcade and Boris Rotenberg mixed Gennady Timchenko. They belong to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin close circle.

Boris Rotenberg’s son is also subject to US sanctions Roman Rotenberg and businessman Kai Paananenwho influence the board of the arena’s background company.

Have the owners of the hall paid the rent?

“According to my information, the ground rent that Helsinki collects has been paid. The next installment is in March. Helsinki currently has no receivables.”