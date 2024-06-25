Helsinki hall | Information from HS: Expropriation of the Helsinki hall ahead “with 99 percent certainty”

Helsinki hall|Finnish-led investor groups have offered tens of millions of euros from Helsinki Hall. No deals have been created.

Helsinki According to the information, the Helsinki hall, or the former Hartwall arena, will be expropriated with “99 percent certainty”. The share sale should take place by the end of June, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has still not received the sales documents related to the exemption application.

The sellers of the hall include the Russian owners through Arena Events Gennady Timchenko and the Rotenberg family.

“It’s starting to look like the option of voluntary trade has been considered,” the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) told message service in X on Monday.

In the final phase, three groups of investors with a Finnish background have been buying the hall. The range of offers has been from 35 million euros to more than 40 million euros.

According to HS’s information, trade negotiations have continued with at least one group in the last week of June.

A possible sale does not necessarily meet the conditions of the sanctions exception, because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not been sure that the current owners would not circumvent the sanctions regulations with the sale.

HS said in April that negotiations are underway suggestedthat part of the purchase price would be paid into an escrow account and the rest of the money would be transferred in the future, when the war in Ukraine is over and the sanctions are waived.

Head of the sanctions team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pia Sarivaara commented at the time that the authorities must accept the terms of the trade.

“Such a condition is, for example, the freezing of sales proceeds by the Bailiff’s Office.”

Foreclosure would require separate legislation, because according to foreign ministry sources, the current Redemption Act does not “bend to this kind of thing”. The Redemption Act is the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice.

After the redemption, the hall should be sold to investor groups, who can make their offer again. Neither the state nor the city of Helsinki want to leave the hall on their balance sheet.

Due to separate legislation and possible appeals, it is unlikely that the hall would open in the fall even with the expropriation. HS sources say that in this situation it would “probably take months, maybe even a year” to open.