Helsinki hall | Helen Sähköverkko does not reveal whether it is about to cut off the electricity in the Helsinki hall

Helsinki hall|CEO of Helen Sähköverkko Markus Lehtonen does not agree to say whether the company is cutting off the electricity in the Helsinki hall.

Helsinki the city-owned Helen Sähköverkko does not reveal whether it is cutting off electricity from the Russian-owned Helsinki Hall.

“We don’t really have anything new to report about the situation in the hall, it hasn’t changed from before,” says Helen Sähköverko’s CEO Markus Lehtonen.

Lehtonen told on Sunday for HSthat the company intends to cut off the electricity from the hall on Monday, as long as it has first gone through with the rescue authorities one more time that cutting off the electricity does not cause any kind of danger to life or health to the environment or people.

“It takes place as a manual procedure during the morning, if such a procedure is performed. Let’s go there to make the connections on the spot,” said Lehtonen.

Now However, Lehtonen says that he spoke on a general level about how to normally act in this type of case. More precisely, he does not comment on the situation at Helsinki Hall.

“This is the kind of thing that arouses a lot of interest, but when it comes to a measure related to an individual customer, we cannot comment very precisely on the situation,” he says.

“Without the customer’s permission, we cannot comment on such matters.”

CFO of the Ice Hockey Association Jaakko Luumi told HS at noon that the electricity is still on at the union’s office. The ice hockey association’s office is located on the side of the Helsinki arena, and electricity to the office comes through Helsinki Halli oy, which manages the arena.

Hall company has not been able to pay his electricity bills anymore after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified the conditions of the exemption permit needed for payment in June.

The difficulties of the holding company are due to the fact that its main owners are Russians Gennady Timchenko and Rotenberg’s the family is on the sanctions list because of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Banks do not agree to mediate the hall’s payment traffic.

HS has not reached the representative of the hall company I guess from Paana to comment on the matter.