Helsinki hall | Helen: It is up to the emergency services to determine the risks of a possible power cut

HelEn Sähköverkko does not say whether it intends to cut off electricity from the Helsinki hall under sanctions on Monday.

“I understand that the matter arouses a lot of interest, but the law prohibits us from providing information about an individual customer,” says Helen Sähköverko’s CEO Markus Lehtonen.

“On a general level, I can say that the electricity will be cut off if the customer does not pay the bills despite payment reminders. For the sake of fairness, no exceptions can be made to this.”

According to Lehtonen, Helen Sähköverkko has discussed with the rescue service what kind of things must be taken into account if the electricity is cut off.

Halliytiö according to the power cut, dangerous situations follow, when groundwater threatens to rise into the premises and the fire alarm system, sprinkler system and building automation stop working.

“It’s up to the rescue service to find out what kind of risks result from a possible power cut,” says Lehtonen.

He emphasizes that the purpose is not to cause dangerous situations.

“If the authorities are in contact with us, the electricity will of course be kept on.”

However, the authorities have not been in contact with Helen Sähköverkko.

“Thus, we follow the Foreign Ministry’s instructions regarding sanctions,” says Lehtonen.

Helsinki risk management manager of the city’s rescue service Pekka Itkonen confirms that the rescue service has been in contact with both Helsinki Hall and Helen’s electricity network to assess the possible effects of the power cut.

“According to the current information, the Helsinki Hall is not a special risk site from the point of view of the rescue service. The situation is being monitored,” Itkonen says.

He points out that taking care of the technology is the responsibility of the owner of the hall.

“The rescue service strives to ensure that this results in as few additional tasks as possible for the rescue service.”

According to Itkonen, this is “normal preparation and the rescue authority’s cooperation with different targets and actors”.

Halliytiö according to the electricity distribution threatens to be interrupted on Monday, because the company has not received its electricity bill.

According to the company, it’s not about a lack of willingness to pay, but about the fact that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which oversees sanctions, does not allow invoice payments through a third party, even though it previously allowed it.