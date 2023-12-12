Helsinki hall | A payment failure appeared at the Helsinki hall owned by the oligarchs – a change in the risk classification

Helsinki Halli oy has not paid the invoice.

Russian oligarchs Gennady Timshenko and by Roman Rotenberg Helsinki-Halli Oy, the background company of the former Hartwall arena owned by

According to Asiakastieto's register, debt collection agency Sergel Oy collects an invoice of 766 euros from the company.

The payment default entry was recorded on December 9.

According to Asiakastieto's risk analysis updated on Tuesday, December 12, the chances of collection being realized are at level five (very bad), when the scale is 1–6.

According to Asiakastieto's bankruptcy meter, the company's bankruptcy risk is four on a five-point scale, i.e. “high risk”.

In both metrics, the highest number means the highest risk.

At the company had great difficulties earlier this year in paying land rent to the city of Helsinki. At that time, it was about the fact that the company's Finnish bank had restricted the company's cash flow due to sanctions.

The company paid the summer rent due months late, but the October rent on time.

According to the financial statement data for the fiscal year ending in April 2022, the company had approximately 7 million euros in cash at the time of the financial statement.

Helsinki Hall has not submitted its most recent financial statements to the trade register. The deadline for notification is the end of December.

Arena has been closed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and its owners were embargoed.

The fact that the owners are on the banned list makes it difficult to sell the arena. Sanoma reported on Tuesday that one potential buyer group has withdrawn from the process. The realization of the sale would require an exception permit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also prepared an expropriation clause that would enable the takeover of the arena. The decision also requires EU approval.

The exemption procedure enabling the sale of Halli shares is not currently valid in the sanctions legislation, because the relevant deadline expired on 31 May 2023.

However, it is possible to extend the deadline in the next sanctions package, which the EU is supposed to decide on in December.

Head of the sanctions team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pia Sarivaara told IS in November that “Finland has carried out prior influence on the contents of the next sanctions package”.

In practice, Finland has tried to actively influence the fact that the owners on the embargoed list would receive an exception to the sale of their frozen property. The package has also outlined a backstop for expropriations, if assets like the Helsinki Hall cannot be made available to the public with favor.