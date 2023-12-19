Helsinki | Government sources: The former Hartwall arena will open to the public in 2024

A recent EU decision enables the voluntary sale or expropriation of the former Hartwall arena. Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (KOK) recently commented on the new situation.

Former The Hartwall Arena, or the current Helsinki Hall, will open to the public next fall, or in any case at some point in 2024.

A new entry was made to the EU's sanctions package last week, which enables the sanctioned Russian owners of the Helsinki hall Gennady Timchenko and by Roman Rotenberg voluntary trade and government expropriation measures.

The political leaders found an agreement at the Brussels summit, whose decisions were approved by the EU Council of Ministers on Monday.

“I no longer see any obstacle to at least hockey matches being organized in the Helsinki Arena at some point in 2024 – perhaps already in the fall,” says a government source.

“In that situation, the window would naturally also open for entertainment events. But, for example, the decision to organize music concerts is often made a year before the h-moment, so the return of entertainment events to the arena would probably take a little longer,” he reminds.

In the inner circles of the government, it is strongly believed that the Helsinki Hall will be given to able-bodied operators either by favor or by coercive means.

Ice hockey team The Jokeri's former home hall has been empty in Helsinki's Pasila since the second of February, when Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine.

Some of the arena's owners and background influencers belong or at least have belonged to the president of Russia Vladimir Putin close circle.

The sanctions of the oligarch owners prevent the use of the hall, because renting the hall for a concert, for example, could be considered a direct transfer of money to the banned parties.

Finland the number one wish of political decision-makers and authorities has been to voluntarily remove the arena from Russian ownership. However, the intentions of the oligarchs are still a big mystery.

“The implementation of the voluntary sale depends entirely on the will of the current owners and whether they can come to an agreement with the buyers”, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (kok) emphasize.

“If the takeover takes place, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can grant an exemption in accordance with the sanctions rules.”

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (Kok) has not yet taken a position on the timetable for possible expropriation activities.

Behind the scenes, deals have been at least superficially negotiated for more than a year, but since, according to the sources, a concrete sales license has not materialized “despite promises”, the faith of potential buyers is starting to fade.

The spirit seems to be the same even at the government level.

“The State Council has strongly supported the voluntary sale of the arena by the Russian owners, but now the bandwagon has started to turn in the other direction because the Russians, despite their words, do not appear to be selling the arena,” says one of the sources.

“With a voluntary sale, the arena could be made available to the public very quickly, but the expropriation process is a bit longer. Right now it looks like it should go.”

Foreign minister Valtonen does not comment on how long the Government will wait for the voluntary trade to take place. Even government sources can't give an exact schedule.

“As the authority responsible for sanctions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has promoted changes to the sanctions rules that enable the voluntary sale or expropriation of the hall smoothly,” Valtonen states.

“I am not going to assess the timetable for the possible expropriation process. In this situation, the institutions of the rule of law would do their work on their own schedule. Of course, we all hope that the hall will be open to the public as soon as possible”, sums up the minister responsible for the matter.

The Helsinki hall has been empty since February 2022, when Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine.

The issue will hardly be discussed for much longer, because the possibility of expropriation is only valid for a limited time based on the recent EU registration, in the same way as the possibility of direct trade.

“Certainly something will happen in the matter already in the beginning of 2024,” the source guesses.

While the window is open, blacklisted owners can sell the frozen property so that the property remains frozen.

Also, in case of expropriation of the arena, the Russian owners would be paid the fair trade amount, and the money would likewise go to a frozen escrow account.

“Finland will certainly not miss this opportunity that the EU has now blessed. The arena will be available for public use either for better or for worse,” a government source believes.



Hartwall's signs were removed from Helsinki Hall at the beginning of March 2022.

Constitution according to which the expropriation of property must be based on a general need. As Foreign Minister Valtonen has previously said in public, the possible expropriation of the arena would be done “in the name of public interest”.

In Finland, a permit for expropriation can be granted by the Government, i.e. the government, upon presentation by the responsible ministry. Despite the laxity of the legislation, confiscated property has not been expropriated in Finland before, so in the case of the Helsinki Hall we may see a historic solution.

“Other EU countries also have stalemate situations similar to the Helsinki Hall. That's why the EU's recent sanctions package decision, which is positive for Finland, was very much expected,” says the government source.

The Government's expropriation decision could be appealed. It could prolong the expropriation process, in other words, the opening of the arena.

“If the expropriation decision were to be appealed, the appeal process would most obviously be aimed at speeding it up. There's definitely not a whole year of fussing about it,” the source believes.

The former Hartwall arena has been kept in good condition.

Oligarch Gennadi Timtshenko's Finnish case manager Kai Paananen has assured that there would be a serious attempt to sell the Helsinki hall. Picture from 2013, when the Russians bought the arena.

An oligarch Timchenko's Finnish case manager Kai Paananen assured in September that there is a “genuine willingness to sell” from the Russian owners.

However, the majority of insider sources do not believe that the sale will take place.

The public has been told throughout the fall that there is no shortage of potential buyers. In other words, the deals could not have been closed due to anything other than the reluctance of the oligarchs.

“I personally don't think the Russian owners will ever sell the arena”, the billionaire owner of the energy company St1 Mika Anttonen already said earlier in the fall.

The EU designated Russia as a state supporting terrorism at the end of last November. It could mean that, for example, all funds received from Russian oligarchs would be used to support Ukraine.

This is thought to be one of the reasons why the Russian owners have not been eager to shake up the deal.

Gennady Timshenko photographed in May 2016.

Roman Rotenberg photographed in December 2023.

The international events giant ASM Global recently gave up its purchase dreams together with a few Finnish investors after getting tired of the Russians' teasing.

In Arena's background company Helsinki Halli Oy, the controlling power is exercised by Arena Events Oy. It is owned by Timchenko and Rotenberg through their own companies.

Arena Events' share in the actual background company entitles the oligarchs to more than 94 percent of the voting rights. The enforcement agency has frozen the assets.