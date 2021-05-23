Helsinki | Good weather got people moving on Saturday, police emptied Sinebrychoff Park

Last week, the night before Maundy Thursday, police emptied several parks.

Sunny and a reasonably warm heat made people gather in Helsinki’s parks on Saturday.

According to the Helsinki police, the police had to clear Sinebryhoff Park at 11 pm. The number of people gathered in the park is unknown.

Inspector Esa Pennanen according to the cause of the evacuation was probably the noise carried to nearby houses.

“I wasn’t at work myself, but I assume the reason was the same as before, i.e. noise disturbances.”

It is not known to Pennanen that other parks have been emptied by the police. However, warming weather always increases the number of people in the city.

“Whenever the weather is nice, it’s reflected in the amount of police work.”

Last during the week the weather was summery, and the night before Maundy Thursday the police emptied several parks in Helsinki. More than 500 people had gathered in Sinebrychoff Park.

At the time, police said the parks were emptied for reasons of public order and safety. Police had had to intervene in disorderly behavior and underage drug use, and noise had also become reports.

The strictest restaurant restrictions in the country currently apply in Helsinki and throughout Uusimaa. Beverage-focused restaurants will have to stop drinking at six and food restaurants at seven.

So in good weather, continuing to spend the evening outdoors is now even more attractive than usual. The end of May is also traditionally a busy time on Helsinki night, as the school year draws to a close. On Saturday, the World Hockey Match was also played and Finland performed in the Eurovision final.