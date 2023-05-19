Helsinki | General: Mayor Vartiainen flashes a separate law to open the Helsinki Hall

Deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki also considers a separate law possible.

Helsinki mayor Juhana Vartiainen blinks Ylen in the interview separate law for taking over and opening the Helsinki hall.

“The idea of ​​a separate law has been in my mind for some time. I have carefully discussed it with the government, because the purchase projects of Finnish investors have not come to fruition despite the attempts,” Vartiainen told Yle.

Helsinki hall, formerly Hartwall Areena, has been empty since spring 2022. Hall’s current Russian principal owners Gennady Timchenko and Roman Rotenberg are on the sanctions list due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For now The city of Helsinki cannot touch the shares of the arena located in Pasila, because the hall company has paid the Helsinki hall’s land rent and real estate tax on time.

Also deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki considers a separate law as a possible procedure. In Yle’s news, Arhinmäki says that the Helsinki hall could be brought up in the ongoing government negotiations.

Mayor Vartiainen says that enacting a separate law would be a “legally and foreign-politically complex path”. However, he reminds that keeping the 15,000-seat hall empty causes considerable financial losses for the city and the state.