Helsinki | Foreign Minister Blinken’s visit affects movement

The US foreign minister gives a speech at Helsinki City Hall.

of the United States of the foreign minister by Antony Blinken a visit to Helsinki will cause traffic problems on Friday, warns the police.

During the visit, there will be police convoys in the center of Helsinki, causing momentary interruptions to traffic. The police urges those traveling by car in the city center to allow enough time.

At the same time, aviation in the center will be restricted. The temporary flight restriction is valid from Thursday afternoon until the night before Saturday.

According to the police, boaters should also be prepared for possible restrictions.

Blinken will visit, among other things, the Helsinki City Hall, where he will give a speech. The town hall is closed to the public on Friday due to the visit.