Helsinki | Football fans shouted to each other in Töölö, there were several police patrols

According to the police, it will continue monitoring the city throughout the May Day weekend.

HJK’s and Haka caused confusion near the Töölö football stadium in Helsinki on Saturday evening.

After nine in the evening, there were several police patrols and mounted police at the corners of the fast food restaurant McDonalds.

It was reported from the Helsinki police that the supporters of the teams had tried to face each other and they shouted at each other. However, according to the police, there was no fight.

The police later announced on the messaging service Twitter that they will continue monitoring and protecting citizens in the city throughout the May Day weekend.

“This is normal practice in such events. From the police’s point of view, the situation is normal,” the police command center said.