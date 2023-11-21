Helsinki | Flowers are brought to the destroyed Russian wagon against the wishes of the organizers – “It was outrageous to allow it to be displayed”

The tank brought to the Citizens’ Square has become a pilgrimage destination for some Russians.

Dozens of red and white flowers rest on the edge of a destroyed Russian T72B3 tank.

Two middle-aged women in white top coats line up funeral candles in front of the tank on Tuesday afternoon. Then they leave the place with the least noise.

Even around the destroyed Russians in Helsinki’s Kansalaistor, a phenomenon is going on that is familiar from other parts of Europe. Local Russians bring flowers and candles to the tank in memory of the dead Russian soldiers.

The Association of Ukrainians in Finland and Your Finnish Friends ry have brought the tank to Helsinki for two weeks on display. The purpose is to remind that the war in Ukraine continues.

The associations have hoped that nothing would be left on the tank. However, on social media, some Russians living in Finland have urged to bring flowers to the tank.

The same has happened before in Tallinn and Berlin, where tanks destroyed by Ukraine have been on display.

Senior a woman brings flowers in a small pot, places them on the side of the tank, makes the sign of the cross.

He is already going to leave, but answers when he is spoken to in Russian. At first he denies and then admits that he brought the flowers.

“They are for all innocent dead soldiers. I would also leave flowers for a Ukrainian tank,” he says and hurries towards the train station.

From early evening the flowers and candles are gone.

“I collected them and took them to the trash,” says the Crimean Tatar Servet Abibulayev with satisfaction.

Abibulayev has come to the Ukrainian demonstration.

“This tank is in the blood of Ukrainian children, and they bring flowers here for their soldiers,” says a Ukrainian woman standing next to Abibulayev, crying in her throat.

Thirty people gather at the demonstration with Ukrainian flags. There are also Finns and Russians who support Ukraine.

Chairman of Your Finnish Friends association Kasper Kannosto says that some have even left Georgian tapes on the tank. The Russian administration uses striped black and orange ribbons as a symbol of the country’s “military honor”.

In some Russian-speaking social media groups, it has been suggested to bring flowers to the tank after the evening rain. The Ukrainians and their supporters have prepared for this by arriving en masse.

There is also a police car, sometimes three. However, the situation remains calm.

From another a woman in her sixties walks around from one side of the tank, looking hesitant. He is carrying a plastic bag with a bouquet of red roses.

Finish the woman starts to walk away.

He answers a question in Russian.

“I wanted to leave flowers, but it’s not possible when they’re here with such a crowd,” the woman gasps.

The woman says that she is originally from Russia. He doesn’t want to say his name.

The woman says she came there on her own initiative, not organized by anyone. He is furious about the appearance of a tank in Helsinki.

“It is dishonorable that this destroyed wagon has been brought here. It is absolutely outrageous that the authorities allow this. It’s pure mockery to put it on display like this, whether it’s a Ukrainian or a Finnish tank,” he says.

According to the woman, the destroyed carriage is a grave, and it should be respected as such.

Who did she want to leave flowers for?

“To all those who died in the war.”

He says he doesn’t know who is to blame for the war, “Putin or the USA”.

“But Ukraine fired at Donbas for eight years. That must also be taken into account,” he says a familiar phrase from Russian TV news and continues on his way.

Ukrainians and the police car leave the scene. The armored vehicle is mostly visited by curious Finns taking photos.

“R’s got a ride,” says one man to his friend.

An older Russian-speaking couple walks around the tank. Suddenly, the man reveals his head. They don’t want to answer questions.

In the end, there is only a young man who participated in the Ukrainian demonstration, who has stayed behind to guard the wagon from the flower pickers. He is from Russia, but supports Ukraine.

“I make sure nothing happens.”

Then he too leaves for home. It’s too cold.