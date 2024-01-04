Helsinki | Fireworks were set off in the warehouse of the apartment building

On Thursday evening, the rescue service received an alert about a building fire on Aurinkotuulenkatu.

4.1. 20:52

In warehouses The fired fireworks kept Helsinki's rescue service busy on Thursday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m., the rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized building fire on Aurinkotuulenkatu.

The rescue service reports that fireworks had been set off in the storage rooms of the apartment building, which had caused smoke to enter the premises. The rescue service ventilated the space. No one was hurt.

The rescue service reports that the police are investigating the incident.