Helsinki | Fatim Diarra registers for the mayoral race

27.6. 19:17

The greens Congressman Fatim Diarra announces that he is available as his party’s mayoral candidate, says Voima magazine.

Next spring’s municipal elections will decide who will be the mayor of Helsinki. Diarra describes the task as his personal dream.

“At a time when the government is eroding the welfare state one pillar at a time, Helsinki can be a liberal, open and anti-racist alternative to the government’s policy,” Diarra says to HS.

Green has fought with the coalition for the position of the largest party in Helsinki throughout the 2000s. The coalition has won one election after another. How good does Diarra consider the Greens’ chances for the mayor’s seat in the upcoming elections?

“I believe that the people of Helsinki are so intelligent that they understand that the policies made by the coalition do not lead to the well-being of the city’s residents,” says Diarra.

By this, Diarra refers to the government led by the coalition, which has cut, among other things, youth work and social benefits.

The mayoral race previously only one name has registered, that of the Social Democrats Eveliina Heinäluoma.

According to HS’s information, the coalition is under election pressure about who will be the number one candidate of the Greens. HS also says that the Greens hope to run for office Pekka Haavistowho might have a chance to increase the party’s vote base.