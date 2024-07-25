Helsinki | Eyewitnesses tell how Töölö’s pursuit progressed – “It was a bit like spaghetti after that”

Helsinki|The long chase ended on Mannerheimintie on Thursday morning. HS interviewed two eyewitnesses, one of whom was caught under the curve and the other saw the arrest from his window.

Helsinki Greta Maakannas I almost got hit by Töölö’s curve, which was driving at breakneck speed on the light traffic lane.

The chase ended in Töölö on Thursday morning got its start From Lahtenväylä at six in the morning. The car that ran away from the police was stopped only at the intersection of Opera.

Maakannas was early for a walk in Töölönlahti at 7:30 when a car whizzed by.

According to Maakankaa, it was only a matter of cents that he wouldn’t have been caught under the curve.

“It was a bit like spaghetti with my legs after that.”

He says that he swerved out of the way into the bush when the car drove towards him.

According to Maakankaa, a red car was driving at high speed towards the city center and the police were right behind it.

“It didn’t drive anything like fifty”, Maakannas assesses the car’s speed.

The next time Maakannas saw the “wreck” of a car at the Opera intersection, where the car had also collided with bystanders’ cars.

Second The interviewee of Helsingin Sanomat, a worker Netta Koivisto was noticed on Thursday morning by the sounds of an ambulance outside. When soon after they heard a loud bang, he went to the window of his apartment building.

“I saw how the chased car had collided with another car and how many policemen came to the scene.”

According to Koivisto, the police took the person being chased out of his car and took him with them.

The photo taken by Koivisto shows a red Toyota Yaris.

Koivisto saw how the police immediately ascertained the situation of the others involved in the crash, and the ambulance staff then took care of the situation.

Koivisto considered the situation “a slightly different wake-up call to the work morning”. He was worried about the situation for the bystanders and hoped that nothing worse happened to anyone.

According to the police, none of the parties to the accident were seriously injured in the situation, but the driver and three bystanders were sent to the hospital to be checked.

The police according to the announcement, the driver of the car is currently suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety and gross drunk driving.

The same driver is suspected to have driven over geese in Töölönlahti on his escape trip. Three goose carcasses lying on the beach shocked passers-by on Thursday morning.