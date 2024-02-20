Helsinki | European civil society award for Lapinlahti Lähti

The prize amount of 50,000 euros will be divided between the five winners. Two of the winners come from Finland.

Lapland Lähde has been selected as one of the five winners of the European Economic and Social Committee's (EESC) civil society award, says Mieli ry in its press release.

Mieli ry's local association Pro Lapinlahti ry is responsible for the operations of Lapinlahti Lähti, which operates in the premises of the former Lapinlahti hospital. For example, events, workshops, courses, art exhibitions and rehabilitative work activities are organized at Lapinlahti Lähti.

The award is given annually to non-profit and innovative projects that promote European values. This year's theme is mental health.

Competitive is EU-wide. More than a hundred performances arrived from 23 different countries.

The selection emphasized the projects' creativity, dedication and grounds for helping people struggling with mental health problems.

The evaluation paid attention to the effort to contain the “European mental health epidemic”.

“We are proud and happy about the award place, which is proof of the work of many volunteers for Lapinlahti Lähti. The award gives strength to continue the fight to keep Lapinlahti for the townspeople,” says Pro Lapinlahti's executive director Nonni Mäkikärki in the bulletin.

Another participant from Finland, Lilinkoti Foundation, will also be awarded The World of Recovery games. The other three winners of the competition are from Ireland, Italy and Slovakia.

Five winners will share a prize of 50,000 euros. The awards will be presented at the beginning of March in Brussels.

Lapland the hospital's current operation is threatened by a sale to an outside real estate investor, and the future of the area has been twisted for years. The final decision on the fate of the region will be made during this year.

Efforts have been made to influence the future use of the area, for example, with a recent municipal initiative, with several well-known artists and influencers signed up as supporters.

The goal of the municipal initiative is that the city of Helsinki remains the main owner of the hospital area, the park and its buildings and secures the future of Lapinlahti's center for the arts, culture and mental well-being open to all.