Helsinki | District heating outage in Toukola

According to Helen, the outage will continue until 11 p.m.

5.1. 20:37 | Updated 5.1. 20:56

Helsinki In Toukola, there was a district heat distribution interruption on Friday, says electricity company Helen.

According to Helen, the interruption started around 2:30 pm on Friday afternoon. Based on Helen's previous information, the outage was supposed to last until 9 p.m., but according to the latest information, it will take two hours longer to fix the fault, until 11 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, Helen told message service X that the disturbance caused by the district heating leak affects about 35 properties.

In the case of a district heating distribution interruption, domestic water heating stops momentarily, but water is still available, Helen says on her website. According to Helen, the heating of the property itself also stops momentarily, but it usually has no effect on the room temperature, as long as there is no ventilation during the interruption.