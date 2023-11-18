Helsinki | Deputy mayor Anni Sinnemäki annoys everyone a little, and she herself knows why

Everyone is barking at Anni Sinnemäki, and the deputy mayor of Helsinki knows it. But he also knows that the barkers are the ones who bring about change.

Qello it’s 8:35, but Anni Sinnemäki is not visible. No, although tram 15 is leaving the Keilaniemi stop and we should be on board.

Sinnemäki is known as a latecomer. Acquaintances say that Sinnemäki is not late occasionally, but always and everywhere. However, politely, he has sent a message about being late.