Saturday, October 28, 2023
Helsinki | Demonstrators supporting the Palestinians demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

October 28, 2023
The demonstration caused traffic disruptions in the center of Helsinki, the police say.

The demonstration caused traffic disruptions in the center of Helsinki, the police say.

in Helsinki a demonstration was held on Saturday demanding an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Finland was also required, among other things, to end the arms trade with Israel.

The demonstration started at 3 p.m. The police evaluated the messaging service in X about 2,000 people who participated in the demonstration. The procession arrived at the Parliament building at around 4:20 p.m.

The police communication tells HS that

At 5:30 p.m., the demonstration was largely over, said the police communication to HS.

Helsinki the police department informed in X that the demonstration caused traffic disruptions in the downtown area on Saturday afternoon.

The Finnish Palestinian Migration Association and Sumud – the Finnish Palestine Network have signed up to be the organizers of the demonstration.

Demonstrators at Asema square on Saturday. Picture: Mikko Stig / Newspaper photo

See also  Security policy The opportunity for the Finnish and Swedish defense ministers was canceled after Hultqvist fell ill

There were also demonstrations in Tampere and Turku on Saturday in support of the Palestinians.

In October, there was a show of support for both the Palestinians and Israel in Finland.

Correction 28.10. at 7:04 p.m.: Changed mention of Rautaitentori to Asema-aukio in the caption.


