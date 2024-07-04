Helsinki data breach | Ministry: Helsinki’s “very serious” data breach undermined society’s security

Helsinki data breach|The State Council will start an investigation to find out how to prepare for similar situations better than at present.

State Council will begin an investigation into the data breach targeting the city of Helsinki, the Ministry of Justice informs. An investigation team has been set up for the investigation.

The State Council decides on the initiation of an investigation into an exceptional event. If the event shocks citizens’ sense of security in a “serious way”, the event can be considered exceptional.

Is the first time that a data breach is investigated as exceptional, the release states.

“Similar cases related to cyber or data breaches have not previously been investigated as an exceptional event.”

According to the press release, the purpose of the investigation is to find out how similar situations can be better prepared in the future than at present.

“An exceptionally large-scale data breach targeting sensitive and confidential information can be considered a very serious event that undermined the security of Finnish society,” the release states.

In April the data breach that occurred is exceptionally extensive. It targeted the education and training sector of the City of Helsinki. The data breach initially affects approximately 150,000 learners and their guardians, as well as approximately 38,000 city employees.

Among other things, the personal identification numbers, addresses and information about citizenship and religion of the customers of kindergartens, schools and educational institutions were stored on a hacked network disk.