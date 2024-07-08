Helsinki data breach | Helsinki clarified information about a serious data breach

Helsinki data breach|The city of Helsinki has provided the data protection commissioner with detailed information about the data breach.

8.7. 18:22

Helsinki city said on Monday that he submitted to the data protection commissioner a detailed report on the amounts and groups of personal data of the network disk drive that was the target of the data breach.

The April data breach was exceptionally extensive. It targeted the education and training sector of the City of Helsinki. The Government has started an investigation into the data breach.

Estimate the number of learners who may be the target of a data breach has become more detailed, says the city. Previously, the number of learners was estimated at 150,000. Now the number has dropped to 96,700 learners and their guardians.

The decrease in the number is explained, among other things, by the fact that duplications have been reduced in the number, for example in situations where the child has just moved from early childhood education and pre-primary education to elementary school.

The hacked network disk stored, among other things, the personal identification numbers, addresses and information about citizenship and religion of the customers of kindergartens, schools and educational institutions.

Network disk the analysis is still continuing and due to the large amount of data, it will take time to complete the overall report, Helsinki announced on Monday.

The city’s customer service for victims of a data breach: Mon–Fri 9–11 am and 12–4 pm, tel. 09-310 27139 or email: [email protected].