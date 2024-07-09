Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Helsinki Cup | Thousands of young people marched on Mannerheimintie

July 9, 2024
Helsinki Cup | Thousands of young people marched on Mannerheimintie
In order The 49th Helsinki Cup started on Monday. The actual opening party was on Tuesday. The teams gathered at Kansalaistor and marched to Senatintor.

For many children and young people, the football tournament is the highlight of the summer.

The tournament, which has been played since 1976, emphasizes in its values ​​the promotion of the well-being of children and young people and the building of community. Helsinki Cup recognizes tolerance, equality, internationality, and respect for all participants.

This summer, more than 1,800 teams from 20 different countries registered for the tournament. A record 312 teams have registered for girls’ teams and 1,546 teams have registered for boys’ leagues.

