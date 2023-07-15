Helsinki Cup | The soccer tournament of tens of thousands of young people culminated in Saturday’s final day

The final day of the Helsinki Cup was enjoyed in the sunshine, which surprised the Mexican players.

“Smile to the lips, guys”, the Mexican team’s custodian encourages the nervous players. The expressions of the 13-year-old boys are serious, because the final match against the Brazilians will soon begin.

At the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, the atmosphere is warm in every way: The sun shines on the field, the crowd loudly participates in every turn of the game.

It’s easy to understand what draws the spectators to the stands at the end of a long tournament week.

“A beautiful, great experience,” sums up the person who lives in the northern part of Mexico near the US border Santiago Cong. His club Intercups sent three teams to Finland.

In advance the Mexican boys only knew about Finland that it was cold here. So the sunny and warm weather was kind of disappointing.

Otherwise, the tournament received nothing but praise from the boys. Thanks were especially given to the good team spirit.

“We haven’t really toured Helsinki, but we visited a park with a bear statue,” he says Jared Juarez. According to Juarez, that had also been quite entertaining.

The best thing was to get to play on the same field that Real Madrid has played on.

Players of the US Rush team. On the right, Kolton Hawkins, the other young men jokingly gave the reporter nicknames.

Slightly American youth had seen more of Helsinki than Karhupuisto. The 15-year-old boys who played in the Rush team from the east coast of the country said that they spent time in shopping malls, among other things.

“We have made new friends. That is, girls”, he laughs Kolton Hawkins.

The team had also noticed that the president Joe Biden visited Finland at the same time. The president was also blamed for the team’s last match, which ended in a loss against the Brazilians on Friday. It is said that the previous day’s traffic problems still hindered the players on Friday.

“Because of the president, the trams didn’t run, and we had to walk too much,” the boys joke.

The goal of the US Rush team got the spectators excited.

The Brazilian team warmed up outside the stadium before the final match.

On Monday The 48th Helsinki Cup that started attracted players from outside Europe as well. From the United Arab Emirates, Mongolia and Algeria. 80 different teams represent 15 different countries.

After the corona years, players are coming from new countries again, the CEO of the event Kirsi Kavanne tells.

This year, the Helsinki Cup has participants from Taiwan and Singapore for the first time.

“Especially when catering for the tournament, the fact that players come from all over the world is taken into account,” says Kavanne.

A tournament with around 27,000 participants requires a whole year’s worth of arrangements. Finals day on Saturday is a kind of reward for all the work.

This time, the atmosphere was slightly overshadowed by what happened on Friday night mass fight. A video of the fist fight that started in the area of ​​the Töölö football arena spread quickly on social media.

The police intervened and removed dozens of young people from the scene. A criminal report has been registered for the incident as suspected assault.

“We absolutely do not accept this kind of thing. It’s a shame that when the tournament has gone extremely well, something like this happens one night,” says Kavanne.

According to Helsinki Cup CEO Kirsi Kavantee, the feedback from international teams is positive. According to Kavantee, the attractive arrangements in Finland are the safety and cleanliness.

The family of 13-year-old Maurício David Nascimento Koch de Assisi (left) from São Paulo, Brazil, had traveled to Finland to watch their son’s games. Next to Gustavo Barata e Conde.

On Saturday morning the atmosphere in the stadium is anything but tense.

Screams of encouragement constantly interrupt the conversations and outside the stadium the atmosphere of the HJK team from Helsinki, which won the first final match of the morning, is boisterous.

Brazilian Maurício David Nascimento Koch de Assis nervously waiting for the start of his own game. His family has come all the way to Finland to watch his son’s games.

On Saturday night, the boy’s club Ordin JR, like many other international teams, will continue their journey to Sweden for the tournament in Gothenburg.

The Brazilians are happy to go there, because a few hours after the interview, the final game of the series ended with a 1-0 victory over Mexico.