Helsinki city center | Police chased a suspected bike thief in Esplanadi park

According to an eyewitness, up to three police cars chased the bike thief who drove through the Esplanade.

Police chased a suspected bike thief in the center of Helsinki on Thursday evening.

The police received an alert about a suspected bike theft in Katajannoka at around 9:30 a.m., according to the Helsinki police command center. A nearby patrol went in pursuit of a cyclist matching the signs.

The cyclist escaped through the Esplanadi park and continued his journey in the direction of the main train station.

Esplanade Helsingin Sanomat reporter who was by the park Elina Nissinen says that he saw a cyclist running away from the police in Esplanadi Park.

“The cyclist came along the park. It was followed by police cars. The cyclist meandered through the park, made u-turns and drove around the trees. The police car drove behind in the park and followed the cyclist as best it could,” Nissinen says he saw.

According to Nissinen, the cyclist was chased by up to three police units: one unmarked vehicle, one police car and one white van with its emergency lights on.

“It seemed that the cyclist was riding very relaxed. It was spectacular, people turned to watch,” Nissinen describes.

