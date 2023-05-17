Helsinki | Changing the name of Lenininpuisto now moved forward

Next, the issue will be dealt with by the city government.

Lenin Park changing the name is one step closer in Helsinki. On Tuesday, the Urban Environment Committee decided to give the city government a statement in favor of changing the name.

The statement is related Otto Meren (kok) and 24 other city councilors to the council initiative, according to which the park must be renamed. The initiative was made last November.

The urban environment industry requested the nomenclature committee’s opinion on the matter. The nomenclature committee has a negative attitude towards changing the name mainly for historical reasons.

Board according to which renaming is necessary first of all Vladimir Ilyich Lenin because of the atrocities and also the ongoing Russian war of aggression against international law.

There have been demands to change the name of Lenininpuisto before. In February of last year, the city council even discussed it changing the name to Zelenskyinpuisto. The initiative did not pass.

The Urban Environment Agency’s statement also urges you to take into account that women are still underrepresented in public places in the city of Helsinki named after people.