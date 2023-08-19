Saturday, August 19, 2023
Helsinki Central Station | New routes to the platforms will open on Saturday morning

August 19, 2023
City|Helsinki Central Station

The opening of the new routes will be preceded by a short service interruption of tracks 1–3.

Helsinki at the main train station, new routes to platforms 1–3 will open for passengers tomorrow, Saturday morning, HSL report.

This is preceded by an outage of tracks 1–3, which starts today, Friday at 10:10 p.m. and ends on Saturday at 6:20 a.m.

The changes are related to the Kaisantunnel project. In the project, a tunnel for pedestrians and cyclists will be built under the railway tracks of the main railway station.

