Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Helsinki | Buses and trams may be late in the central area, due to Elokapina’s protest

October 11, 2023
The protest that disrupted traffic has ended. HSL urged to use the metro in the city center area.

Buses and trams may be late in the Kaisaniemi area, informs Helsinki Region Transport (HSL). The reason for the delays is the Slow March demonstration organized by Elokapina on Pitkälläsilla, the Helsinki police told HS.

The demonstration started around 4:30 p.m. and ended before 6 p.m., police communications said. The police were there to secure the demonstration and direct traffic.

It is recommended to use the subway in the central area, HSL urged. There may be delays on lines 16, 23, 3, 3H, 55, 6, 61, 61N, 64, 65, 66, 67, 6H, 7, 71, 75, 77, 78, 78N, 7H, 9, 9H.

