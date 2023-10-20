Helsinki budget | The Greens of Helsinki want more money for kindergarten workers

The Greens of Helsinki want significant salary increases for kindergarten workers.

The central goal of the Greens in next year’s money distribution is that the salary program would emphasize increases for early childhood education professionals.

“The most important thing is ensuring the quality of services. And tangible increases for early childhood education staff is the most important thing,” says the chairman of the green council group Amanda Pasanen.

in Helsinki the 2024 budget will be negotiated next week.

The largest political groups have a common will to continue the model called the wage development program, in which wage increases are allocated to low-income and sectors suffering from recruitment difficulties.

Increases of 14 million euros were agreed for this year. In spring revealedthat the doctors got the biggest raises, not a huge one, for example labor shortage affected early childhood education.

“In the last negotiations, it was recorded that the increases would target low-income earners, but since labor shortage industries were also included, not all of them were low-income earners.”

The then head of personnel policy in Helsinki decided on the exact allocation of money to different professional groups Petri Lumijärvi.

Now the greens’ Pasanen suggests that the salary program should be developed systematically and increased.

In Pasanen’s opinion, the salary program is one of the best ways to support the city’s employees in a situation where the cost of living has become more expensive.

Politicians do not have the power to decide exactly which sectors the increases will be given.

“But we can use the criteria to guide targeting. Would it be possible to develop a salary program together with the staff representatives?” Pasanen asks.

Helsinki can also be encouraged by municipalities in the capital region to raise the wages of early childhood educators racing of employees.

School fees security is another of the greens’ top goals. As in previous years, education and education the funding seems to be missing by almost 20 million euros.

“It is only the first assessment. Keeping funding at a good level and needs-based funding are really important to us,” says Pasanen.

Need-based funding means that Helsinki directs funding to those kindergartens and schools whose areas require special support. It aims to curb regional inequality.